Democrats increase qualifying thresholds for November debate

The Democratic National Committee is increasing the polling and fundraising requirements for presidential candidates to qualify for the campaign’s fifth debate in November.

But the increases are not as steep as the increases from the first and second debates during the summer to the third and fourth debates after Labor Day.

To make the November stage, candidates must have at least 165,000 unique donors across at least 20 states. That’s up from 130,000 donors for September and October.

Candidates also must hit 3% in at least four national or early state polls — or hit 5% in two early state polls. That’s a new polling pathway that DNC officials say is meant to reward candidates who may be generating enthusiasm in key states even if it isn’t registering in national polls.