John Hickenlooper’s struggle to get more national attention was brought front-and-center Wednesday when a staffer at the Democratic debates mistook him for a member of the press.

An NPR host noticed the exchange when a security guard asked the former Colorado governor if he was there to pick up his press credentials.

Hickenlooper responded “I’m a candidate.”

He took the embarrassment in stride tweeting: “Last time, we elected the most famous candidate. Let’s try something new.”