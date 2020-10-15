Court stops Abbott’s order to limit absentee ballot drop-off locations

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – A state district court in Travis County on Thursday issued a temporary injunction halting Gov. Gregg Abbott’s order that prohibited counties from having more than one absentee ballot drop-off location.

After Abbott issued the order on Oct. 1 The Anti-Defamation League of Austin, Common Cause Texas and other groups challenged it in court.

The court’s ruling blocks the order under Texas state law. The order is also being challenged in a separate matter in federal court.

In the state lawsuit, the plaintiffs argued that the governor does not have the authority to limit ballot return locations and that the order violates the state constitution.

They also complained that having only one drop-off location in each county would discourage absentee voting because some counties are large in size and/or have large populations.

“Today’s ruling is a relief to many Texans who qualify to vote absentee,” Anthony Gutierrez, executive director of Common Cause Texas said in a news release. “Most of these voters have disabilities and are elderly. With only one ballot return site per county, these voters would have faced challenges in travel that might have made it impossible for them to vote.”