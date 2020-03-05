Chief Justice Roberts rebukes Schumer for saying justices will ‘pay the price’

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks in an abortion rights rally outside of the Supreme Court as the justices hear oral arguments in the June Medical Services v. Russo case on March 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Louisiana abortion case is the first major abortion case to make it to the Supreme Court since Donald Trump became President. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – In a rare public rebuke, Chief Justice John Roberts slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for what he called “threatening comments” toward Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Schumer, D-N.Y., suggested on Wednesday that the two associated justices would “pay the price” and “wouldn’t know what hit them” if they voted to uphold abortion restrictions. This was during a rally in front of the Supreme Court.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.” Sen. Chuck Schumer

Roberts fired back at Schumer saying: “Statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous.” He also wrote that members of the Court will continue to work “without fear or favor.

In response, a spokesman for Schumer said that the comments were made not towards the Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, but to Senate Republicans who put them on the Court.

However, the speech seemingly made no reference to Republicans and named the justices by name.

In a tweet, President Trump said: “If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached.”

This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW! https://t.co/WqQUbyzaJU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

Justice Roberts rarely responds to criticism toward the Court from either side but two years ago, he took aim at comments made by President Trump when he criticized a federal judge as an “Obama judge.”

“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Roberts said at the time. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.”