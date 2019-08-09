Biden says ‘poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids’

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, speaks at a house party campaign stop, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Atkinson, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KETK) – Democratic frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden suffered a major gaffe on Thursday night when he told a crowd in Iowa that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

The awkward moment came during a discussion of discrimination that low-income students face.

The mistake was quickly corrected when he clarified: “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids.”

The Trump 2020 campaign quickly pounced on the video with rapid response director Andrew Clark tweeting out “Have fun mitigating that one.”

Joe Biden slip-up in Iowa tonight.



"Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids."



Yikes…have fun mitigating that one. pic.twitter.com/m2VxZbnFHF — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 9, 2019

The blunder comes as Biden has blasted Trump for dividing the nation and that the President’s language enables white supremacists.

It also comes at a time when a Quinnipiac poll released last week revealed that despite the crowded field, Biden has the support of 53 percent of black Democrats.

By contrast, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren combined for just 19 percent support from black Democrats.