Biden: ‘If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me’

In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photograph, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures during a foreign policy statement in New York. On Tuesday, a federal judge restored New York’s Democratic presidential primary slated for June 23, after ruling that eliminating it was unconstitutional. (AP Photo/File, Richard Drew)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Former Vice President Joe Biden acknowledged in an interview Thursday night that many voters may feel uncomfortable casting their ballot for him due to the allegations made by his former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

“If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me. I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade.” Joe Biden

Biden thoroughly denied the allegations and said that he didn’t remember Reade, who worked for him in his Senate office for less than a year in 1993, a little more than halfway through Biden’s 36-year career in the upper legislative chamber.

Biden also attacked Read’s claim saying it “has changed as it’s gone on” then also slightly backtracked by adding “But I don’t want to question her motive. I don’t want to question anything other than to say the truth matters. This is being vetted. It’s been vetted.”

His answer came during a town hall-style event with other prominent Democrats, including Stacy Abrams.

Reade claimed late in 2019 that Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, penetrated her with his fingers in that Capitol Hill halls when she brought him a gym bag.

What has also resurfaced during Reade’s allegation were comments made by the former Vice President during the infamous Kavanaugh confirmation hearings about women who come forward to accuse prominent men of sexual assault.