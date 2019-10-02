Bernie Sanders cancels events after procedure for heart blockage

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has canceled events until “further notice” after having a heart procedure done for artery blockage, according to his campaign.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.” Jeff Weaver, Senior Campaign Adviser

Two stents were successfully inserted during the procedure.

Sanders experienced chest pain during an event on Tuesday. A medical examination showed blockage in the artery and he underwent a heart procedure.

