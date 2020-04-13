Polio vaccine approved 65 years ago, still one of the greatest medical achievements

It was 65 years ago on April 12 when the Polio vaccine was considered safe and effective after a national clinical trial. It is known as one of the greatest breakthroughs in medical research.

In the United States, Polio had crippled an average of 35,000 people per year until a cure was found. The World Health Organization reported only 416 cases worldwide in 2013.

65 years later, scientists are fighting similar battles trying to find a cure for COVID-19.

