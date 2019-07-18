Police: Wasp spray being used as alternative meth

BOONE COUNTY, West Virginia (KETK) – Police in West Virginia have found an alarming trend when it comes to drug use.

Authorities say some drug users are using wasp spray as an alternative form of meth and it may have contributed to multiple overdoses.

Some stores reported selling more than 30 cans of the spray.

Physical effects of using wasp spray include erratic behavior and extreme swelling and redness of the hands and feet.