BEAVERTON, Oregon (KETK) – Police say one person has been killed and three injured in a stabbing at a shopping mall in Oregon.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Murray Hill Shopping Center in Beaverton, Oregon.

According to the Beaverton Police Department’s Twitter feed. the suspect is in custody “and is no longer (a) danger to the public.”

There is no word yet on the number of victims or their condition.

Multiple stabbing victims at the Murray Hill shopping center at SW Murray Blvd / SW Teal Ave. Washington County Major Crimes team responding. — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) December 18, 2019