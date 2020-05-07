Police officer runs over pregnant woman, unborn child killed

INDIANAPOLIS (KETK) – A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed late Wednesday night after being hit by an Indianapolis patrol officer’s squad car.

According to our sister station CBS4, Officer Jonathon Henderson was traveling up an interstate ramp just before 9:45 p.m. when the incident occurred. The woman was traveling on foot.

Henderson, a 22-year-veteran, began immediately performing first aid until EMS workers arrived. Despite his efforts, the woman and her child were pronounced dead at the scene.

Blood was drawn from Henderson for the investigation, which is standard procedure. Investigators do not believe he was impaired at the time of the crash.

The victim has not yet been identified.