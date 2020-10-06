Police officer charged with murder in Wolfe City shooting

A police officer is being charged with murder after authorities say he opened fire on a an unarmed man in Wolfe City Saturday night. Authorities say Shaun David Lucas is in custody and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Hunt County Jail.

According to our NBC affiliate in Dallas, Lucas responded to a disturbance call near the 100 block of Santa Fe street around 8:25 P.M. Upon arrival he came upon Jonathan Price, whose family says was breaking up a fight.

Lucas attempted to detain Price, who walked away from the officer. Lucas then fired his taser at Price and eventually opened fire with his service weapon. Price was pronounced dead at the Hunt Regional Hospital.

Authorities said an investigation headed by the Texas Rangers found Lucas’s actions to be unreasonable for the crime.

Family and residents of Wolfe City gathered Monday night to honor the life of Price. He was considered to be a pillar in his community and an upstanding citizen by his peers.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more information.