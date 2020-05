MINEOLA, Texas (KETK)- Officers out of Mineola issued a manhunt for the surrounding area early Tuesday morning. The suspect is a white man wearing a gray hoodie, and camo shorts. He was last seen in an area north of Johnson street, near the Pizza Hut.

It is unclear at this time what the man is wanted for. Officers are warning people in the surrounding area to keep their homes and cars locked as the search continues, and to alert the police if you notice anything suspicious.