Police investigate after Salvation Army kettle stolen from Hwy 31 Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police are investigating after a Salvation Army Red Kettle was stolen from the Walmart off Hwy 31 Tuesday evening.

Mister Crocker was ringing the bell when a man approached him joking that he was going to steal his kettle.

That is when he stepped forward, reached for the red bucket and ran off with it.

As most know, the red kettle is locked to the stand, but that didn’t stop the thief. He grabbed the whole stand, threw it in the back of his truck, and drove off.

“We live in a crazy world you never know what you’re going to get into what’s going to happen. Our part is to help the people that we help. The money that we collect from the salvation collections stays in East Texas,” said Dave Crocker, a two-year volunteer.

Police are still searching for the two suspects, including the one driving the truck that took off. Officials say they have a lead but are still investigating the incident.

KETK will update as information becomes available.