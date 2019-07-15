Police investigate after protesters remove U.S. flag, raise Mexican flag at migrant detention center

by: The Associated Press

In this Friday, July 12, 2019, photo, protesters who crossed the threshold onto GEO property yell at those who stayed on the public side of the barrier to join them on their side in Aurora, Colo. Police say they will be reviewing any available video to help them identity protesters who trespassed and pulled down the American flag in front of an immigration detention center in suburban Denver, tried to burn it and replaced it with a Mexican flag. (Philip B. Poston/The Aurora Sentinel via AP)

DENVER, Colorado (AP) – Police say they will be reviewing any available video to help them identify protesters who trespassed and pulled down the American flag in front of an immigration detention center in suburban Denver, tried to burn it and replaced it with a Mexican flag.

Friday night’s protest in Aurora drew about 2,000 people and was mostly peaceful. However, police said Saturday that a few people passed a makeshift barrier outside the privately-run center, causing hundreds to follow. Police said some then removed three flags, including the U.S. flag. The others were replaced with anti-police flags.

A spokesman for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, Cristian Solano-Cordova, told The Denver Post that those who pulled down the flags weren’t affiliated with mainstream immigrants’ rights groups but had coordinated with them to be there.

  • In this Friday, July 12, 2019, photo, hundreds of protesters assemble for a march at the GEO facility in Aurora, Colo. Police say they will be reviewing any available video to help them identity protesters who trespassed and pulled down the American flag in front of an immigration detention center in suburban Denver, tried to burn it and replaced it with a Mexican flag. (Philip B. Poston/The Aurora Sentinel via AP)
  • This Friday, July 12, 2019, photo shows a Mexican flag, from left, an upside down U.S. flag with a blue line and graffiti on it and a protesting banner after the Colorado state flag, the American flag and the GEO company flag were dropped and replaced, while hundreds of protesters assembled for a march at the GEO facility in Aurora, Colo. Police say they will be reviewing any available video to help them identity protesters who trespassed and pulled down the American flag in front of an immigration detention center in suburban Denver, tried to burn it and replaced it with a Mexican flag. (Philip B. Poston/The Aurora Sentinel via AP)
  • In this Friday, July 12, 2019, photo, a sole protester stands beyond the threshold and on GEO property while hundreds of protesters assembled for a march at the GEO facility, in Aurora, Colo. Police say they will be reviewing any available video to help them identity protesters who trespassed and pulled down the American flag in front of an immigration detention center in suburban Denver, tried to burn it and replaced it with a Mexican flag. (Philip B. Poston/The Aurora Sentinel via AP)

