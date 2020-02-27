Police identify Milwaukee brewery shooter, victims

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KETK) – Police have identified the five victims of Wednesday’s shooting at the Molson Coors brewery.

The victims are:

Jesus Valle Jr., 33 of Milwaukee, a powerhouse operator with Milwaukee Brewery since 2014

Gennady “Gene” Levshetz, 61, of Mequon, a powerhouse operator with the brewery since 2008

Trevor Wetselaar, 33, of Milwaukee, a powerhouse operator with the brewery since 2018

Dana Walk, 57, of Delafield, a machinist with the brewery since 2004

Dale Hudson, 60, of Waukesha, an electrician with the brewery since 2008

Police identified the victims at a press conference with Molson Coors officials Thursday.

They also named Anthony N. Ferrill, 51, as the gunman. He had worked as an electrician for more than 20 years, about 17 of them at Molson Coors.

Ferrill shot and killed himself.

Officials say Ferrill had been involved in a long-running dispute with a co-worker that boiled over before he came back with two guns and started shooting.

The attack occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex, which is widely known in the Milwaukee area as “Miller Valley,” a reference to the Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors.