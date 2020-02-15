Police: Henrico man meets up with dating app matches, then robs them

HENRICO COUNTY, Virginia (WRIC) — If you’re looking for love on a dating app this Valentine’s Day, you could be matching with a scammer.

Henrico Police is warning resident after the department says Tylik Davis, 21, asked to meet up with people he matches with on apps and then robs from them. He is wanted by police.

Police say Davis has made off with money, keys and even a car.

The most recent occurred on Wednesday and the victim’s car was found in Virginia Beach.

Henrico Police used this incident to remind residents to ‘think about safety when meeting someone for the first time:

Meet in a public place and not at your home

Avoid putting a lot of personal details on your profile

Arrange your own transportation

Keep friends and family aware of plans

Police ask anyone with information is call Crime Stoppers at 780.1000,

