Police: Dad beat alleged carjacker to death with help of bystanders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A carjacking suspect was beaten to death after he allegedly stole a vehicle with three young children inside, NBC Philly reports.

It happened in Philadelphia at about 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police said a 25-year-old woman parked her Hyundai sedan outside of a pizza shop where her boyfriend worked and left her children, ages 5, 1 and 7 months old, inside of the vehicle.

While the woman was inside of the store, police said a 54-year-old man got into the vehicle and took off with the kids inside. He made it about a half block down the street and got stuck in traffic.

Police said the woman’s boyfriend, who is the father of two of the children, ran after the car. Then he pulled the thief out of the front seat and started beating him. A group of bystanders allegedly joined in on the attack.

Paramedics arrived to find the alleged thief unconscious with severe head injuries. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died.

The three children were not harmed.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses and a homicide unit and the District Attorney’s Office will decide whether charges will be filed.

The woman and her boyfriend were taken in for questioning and are said to be cooperating with the investigation.