POLICE: Arrest made in deadly Thursday apartment shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – East Texas authorities have made an arrest in a fatal shooting at the Rosehill Ridge Apartments on Thursday.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, one person is dead and one man arrested after being called to the 1200 block of Stuckey Street Thursday afternoon around four.

When they arrived, there were met by a woman who told them a relative had been shot. The victim has been identified as Eric Gentry, 35, of Texarkana, Arkansas.

He died at the scene after being shot several times. Police identified the shooter as Kavante Wright, 26, of Texarkana.

According to police, she also said that there were children inside the apartment.

Officers said they were eventually able to make entry into the apartment after Wright surrendered to them at the back door.

Investigators said they found Gentry lying on the kitchen floor and they immediately began lifesaving measures, but Gentry was pronounced dead at the scene a few minutes later.

Officials believe the shooting happened as the result of an argument.

Wright faces a murder charge and was booked into the Bi-State Jail.

Police said he was also arrested for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for probation violations.