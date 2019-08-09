Police arrest heavily armed man at Missouri Walmart, no shots fired

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri (KETK) – Police in Springfield, Missouri, arrested an armed man who showed up a Walmart store wearing body armor, sending panicked shoppers fleeing the store.

Police say the man showed up Thursday afternoon wearing body armor and military-style clothing. He walked inside the Walmart carrying a “tactical rifle” and another gun.

The store manager pulled a fire alarm and urged people to escape the store.

Police say the man went out an emergency exit where he was detained by an off-duty firefighter with a gun until police arrived and took him into custody.

No shots were fired.

Springfield PD Lieutenant Mike Lucas said the man had more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

“He walked in here heavily armed with body armor on, in military fatigues and caused a great amount of panic inside the store,” said Lucas. “He certainly had the capability and the potential to harm people. And then, obviously, what’s happened in Texas and Dayton and all that kind of stuff in the last seven days – that’s on everybody’s minds.”

SPD Arrests Armed Man in Southwest Springfield At approximately 4:10 p.m. Springfield Police Officers were dispatched…

Posted by Springfield, MO Police Department on Thursday, August 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC