Police arrest heavily armed man at Missouri Walmart, no shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri (KETK) – Police in Springfield, Missouri, arrested an armed man who showed up a Walmart store wearing body armor, sending panicked shoppers fleeing the store.

Police say the man showed up Thursday afternoon wearing body armor and military-style clothing. He walked inside the Walmart carrying a “tactical rifle” and another gun.

The store manager pulled a fire alarm and urged people to escape the store.

Police say the man went out an emergency exit where he was detained by an off-duty firefighter with a gun until police arrived and took him into custody.

No shots were fired.

Springfield PD Lieutenant Mike Lucas said the man had more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

“He walked in here heavily armed with body armor on, in military fatigues and caused a great amount of panic inside the store,” said Lucas. “He certainly had the capability and the potential to harm people. And then, obviously, what’s happened in Texas and Dayton and all that kind of stuff in the last seven days – that’s on everybody’s minds.”