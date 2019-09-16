POLICE: Arlington officers shoot, kill man who pointed BB gun at officers

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Police in Arlington say a man who pointed a replica BB gun at officers was shot and killed.

Officials say 31-year-old Nicholas Walker was shot and killed about 8 p.m. Saturday at his home in the 700 block of Thomas Chapel Drive in Arlington, according to NBC DFW.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a man assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered injuries to his head and arms. Police say they identified the suspect as Walker, but he refused to surrender to officers.

Walker walked onto his front porch about 8:00 p.m., and showed what appeared to be a handgun to officers. Three officers opened fire on him, where he died on the scene.

Officers responded to the residence on Friday where Walker spoke of harming himself. Police took him to a mental health facility where he was released later that night.

The three officers are currently on administrative leave pending investigation.

The body came and dashcam will be released soon, according to police.