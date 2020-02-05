POLICE: Alleged killer of 2 women at Texas A&M-Commerce linked to New Year’s Eve killing in Denton

DENTON, Texas(KETK)- 21-year-old Jacques Smith, the man believed to be the ex-boyfriend of one of the women killed in Monday’s shooting at the Texas A&M-Commerce University campus, is said to be linked to a deadly New Years Eve shooting in Denton.

Denton Police have charged three men with capital murder in connection to the death of Steven Daniels that occurred on Dec. 31, 2019. The three suspects have been identified as Jalin Hargrove, Earnest Rogers and Jacques Smith.

On Feb. 4, Denton Police detectives assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety with a search warrant in the 8300 block of Luna Dr. in Rowlett, Texas. DPS obtained this warrant in relation to the double homicide that occurred on Feb. 3 at Texas A&M University – Commerce. During the search, evidence was located that connected the suspect of that search as well as two others to murder case in Denton.



Following the search, Denton detectives obtained three warrants for capital murder for Hargrove, Rogers, and Smith. Hargrove and Rogers were placed under arrest and transported to the Denton City Jail without incident. Smith was transported to the Hunt County Jail by DPS for the double capital murder at Texas A&M University – Commerce with a third count of capital murder added for the murder of Steven Daniels.

The victims found inside the Texas A&M Commerce dorm have been identified as 19-year-old Deja Matts and 20-year-old Abbaney Matts of Garland. Deja’s 2-year-old son was also injured in the shooting and was treated and released to family members, according to the school.

The school confirmed that Deja was a freshman at the university pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Public Health. Her sister Abbaney was not enrolled.

Due to the ongoing nature of both the Denton PD investigation and the Texas A&M University – Commerce investigation, no additional details are being released at this time. Anyone with any information in relation to the Steven Daniels case is encouraged to call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS or the Denton PD tip line at 940-349-TIPS.