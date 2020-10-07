Playing this fall could go a long way in turning the SFA football program around

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) In the strangest college football season we’ve ever seen, Stephen F. Austin State University head football coach, Colby Carthel, has made it clear he wants his team on the field this fall, and on Saturday the Lumberjacks got their first victory of the season.

“Fortune favors the bold, and that’s what we’re doing, pushing forward to get our program to a different level,” said Carthel. “It was good we were able to match up and get the game on so we appreciate them coming down, and I think everyone got a chance to get better tonight.”

When the Southland Conference canceled the fall season, the Jacks had a choice, wait until a potential spring football season, or play now.

The Jacks chose the latter.

“There’s a lot that has to go on between now and then to even have a spring game but, we were completely against that from the get-go,” said Carthel. “I don’t think it would be healthy, not even from a COVID standpoint but from a health and safety standpoint where you’re playing a full season this spring to turn around and play another full season in the fall.”

By scheduling 10 games this fall, SFA will not be able to compete in the Southland this spring, but at the same time, none of these players will lose a year of eligibility.

“All these guys out here that are playing, we had 47 freshmen and sophomores we’ve been traveling with and playing, they’re going to get 10 games of experience under their belt, and they will come back next year and be 47 freshmen and sophomores,” said Carthel. “That’s where playing this fall we strongly feel is the right thing for our program.”

The last time SFA finished with a winning record was 2014, and Carthel knows there is still work to be done in Nacogdoches, but by doing that work this fall he’ll have even more of his foundation in place as he works to turn the Jacks around.