Plastic waste converted to floating island, promoting recycling and entrepreneurship

AFRICA (KETK/NBC) – After finding thousands of pounds of trash along the lagoons and shores of Africa, one French entrepreneur decided to do his part in cleaning it up, but instead built a tiny leisure village.

The floating island found in the middle of a lagoon is a place to relax, enjoy a drink, swim in the pools, and even spend the night.

What makes it special is that it is artificial, ecological, and floats atop 700,000 recycled bottles tightly packed into boxes.

It took six years for Eric Becker to collect discarded bottles, polystyrene, and sandals. Then he had to test their strength and viability before use.

The island weighs around 200 tons and is also equipped with solar panels for electricity.

Becker also makes compost to grow grass on the island with water pumped in from the land because the lagoon water is too polluted.

Currently, Becker says he has around 100 guests a week and most of his visitors come on the weekends.

While Becker doesn’t think the project will change the world, he believes it is part of a strategy to raise awareness of recycling, cleaning the environment, and entrepreneurship.