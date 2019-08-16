Plano vs. Eastwood game is back on after brief cancelation due to El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sources tell KTSM that the recently canceled football game between Plano Senior High School and Eastwood High School is back on.

Eastwood High School football coach Julio Lopez said the game will be played at the Ford Center in Frisco on Sept. 5.

Ysleta Independent School District is expected to formally announce the details of the Sept. 5 game during a Friday afternoon press conference.

The game was canceled on Thursday by Plano Independent School District because of the Aug. 3 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, graduated from Plano. He allegedly shot and killed 22 people while injuring 25 more.

Plano officials had originally cited “safety concerns” as the reason for the cancelation, prompting disappointment from both Eastwood officials and Plano students.

This is a developing story and KTSM will update it as more becomes available.