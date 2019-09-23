Planning holiday travel: When you should book your flights

(NBC) AAA and other travel experts say this is the week you should be locking down your travel plans for the holidays.

Still over two months away, but it’s definitely not too early to book travel for Thanksgiving.

“In fact, historic data shows that nearly a quarter of travelers will have booked their Thanksgiving airfare by the end of September,” said Jeanenne Tornatore, a travel expert.

Advantages to booking this early include a better chance at getting the hotel or flight you want, at a better price.

“It’s a matter of supply and demand. The closer we get to the holidays – we always see airfares continue to increase in price.”

If flying into one of the bigger cities, consider an alternative airport.

“A lot of times, these smaller regional airports have better flight times, less delays and easier access to traffic to and from the airport,” said Tornatore.

She says traveling a few days before and after the actual holiday can be an economical way to go. And if planning to use reward points for, say, a hotel stay, you definitely need to get that booked now.

AAA suggests you start researching holiday travel options now, and book flights by October 27th.