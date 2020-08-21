Big Sandy in ‘drought contingency,’ asking residents to conserve water

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – The City of Big Sandy released a drought contingency plan in an effort to conserve water.

The City of Big Sandy is planning on having a public hearing which will include information about whether the conditions under stages of the plan are to be initiated or terminated and if the drought response measures are to be implemented in each stage. In addition, the information will also be located on the City of Big Sandy’s website.

According to release, the City of Big Sandy will inform and educate the public about the Drought Contingency Plan through public outreach to a wide variety of organizations such as civic groups and schools.

The release says that anytime the Drought Contingency Plan is activated, or the drought stage has changed or terminated, the City of Big Sandy will inform the public by newspaper, radio, television announcements, and through the city’s website. In addition, wholesale customers will be notified by phone with a follow-up letter or fax.

Water systems will be monitored to ensure a timely response to water situations. The Director of Public Works and Water Utilities will monitor treatment plant capacity as well as the volume of raw water supply available in the Queen City aquifer. If need be, the statement says the Director of Public Works and Water Utilities may implement a drought response or water emergency and terminate a drought stage.

The following includes what will happen during each stage:

Stage 1 –Mild Water Shortage occurs when either 1) the volume of raw water supply from existing water wells is less than 50% of capacity for three consecutive days or 2) when the water demand reaches 85% of the treatment plant capacity for three days. The goal then would be to reduce daily water demand by 10%. If the goal is reached for 15 days, Stage 1 will be rescinded.



The strategies of this stage include:

Inform public

Request voluntary conservation

Reduce flushing

Increase leak detection and repair efforts

Stage 2 –Moderate Water Shortage occurs when either 1) the volume of raw water supply from existing water wells is less than 40% for three days or 2) when the water demand reaches 90% of the treatment plant for three days. The goal would be to reduce 15% of daily water demand. If the goal is reached for 15 days, Stage 2 will be rescinded.



The strategies of this stage include:

Inform public

Reduce non-essential water use

Terminate all, other than emergency, flushing in the distribution system

Enhance leak detection and repair

Cease providing portable water for construction use and road building

Stage 3 – Severe Water Shortage occurs when either 1) the volume of raw water supply from wells is less than 25% of capacity for three days or 2) when the water demand reaches 95% of the treatment plant capacity for three days The goal would be to reduce 20% of daily water demand. If the goal is reached for 15 days, Stage 3 will be rescinded.



The strategies of this stage include:

Inform public

Inform local news media

Prohibit non-essential water use

Continue with Stage 2 strategies

Implement reduced landscape watering schedule

Stage 4 – System Emergency occurs if the raw water sources have been contaminated, there has been a water main break, a power outage affects raw water delivery and/or treated water distribution or other emergency water conditions exist Stage 4 would be rescinded if the water is safe to use, repairs to water have been made, power has been restored, and if emergency conditions subside.



The strategies include:

Inform public

Inform local news media of system emergency

Ration water according to 11.039 of the Texas Water Code (Texas Water Development Board rules that results from a drought, accident, or other cause, that water is to be distributed among all customers)

Continue with Stage 3 strategies.

For more information visit the City of Big Sandy website.