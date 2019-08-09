Pizza Hut to close up to 500 stores

One of America’s biggest pizza chains is planning to close hundreds of locations.

Pizza Hut is planning to close as many as 500 restaurants across the country.

There are currently about 6,000 dine-in Pizza Hut restaurants and more than 1,300 express stores in the U.S.

Yum! Brands, the parent company of Pizza Hut, says it’s shifting the chain’s strategy to focus on carryout and delivery.

Pizza Hut has more than 18,000 stores worldwide.

The company started in Wichita in 1958 by Wichita University students Frank and Dan Carney.

