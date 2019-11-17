Pittsburg Police Department announces death of Officer Robin Molloy

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Pittsburg Police Department has announced the death of Officer Robin Molloy.

The department shared the sad news in a Facebook post Sunday.

It is with deep regrets that we have to announce the passing of Robin Molloy this morning. Robin served our community as… Posted by Pittsburg Police Department on Sunday, November 17, 2019

Molloy, 41, had served the department as a school safety officer in the Pittsburg schools.

She died after a battle with cancer.

The department also shared a video of Molloy being taken home from the hospital to enter into hospice care on Friday. She was accompanied by first responder units from Pittsburg and Gilmer.

We had the honor of bringing Robin home last night. Thank you to all of the law enforcement agencies, fire departments… Posted by Pittsburg Police Department on Friday, November 15, 2019

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.