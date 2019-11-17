Pittsburg Police Department announces death of Officer Robin Molloy

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Pittsburg Police Department has announced the death of Officer Robin Molloy.
The department shared the sad news in a Facebook post Sunday.
Molloy, 41, had served the department as a school safety officer in the Pittsburg schools.
She died after a battle with cancer.
The department also shared a video of Molloy being taken home from the hospital to enter into hospice care on Friday. She was accompanied by first responder units from Pittsburg and Gilmer.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.