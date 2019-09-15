PHOTO GOES VIRAL: Killeen Police Officer buys hotel room for homeless man

KILLEEN, Texas (KETK) – A photo featuring a police officer has gone viral, showing him buying a hotel room for a homeless man.

The photographer stayed to witness the whole account and said her faith in humanity has been restored.

“The guy that was having just apparently like the worst day ever was in the lobby of the hotel and he went outside and he was like very upset a bunch of people were out in traffic and we look to see what was going on and he was laying in the road cause he was just having a bad day and just wanted to end it and we called the police,” said Sarah Hatten.

When police arrived, she saw something most would not witness.

“The police officer talked to him and instead of just taking him immediately for a psych hold or just not really caring and throwing him in a jail cell, he said I don’t care about the price, I just want him to get a hot shower and a nice place to sleep,” said Hatten.

That moment caused her to take out her phone and snap a photo.

“Humanity restored kind of moments, cause like the news isn’t always positive sometimes when it comes to police officers and I just really wanted to shine a spotlight on him cause he wasn’t doing it for the glory, he was just doing it to be a kind person,” she said.

The officer told the media, “The right thing to do and no different than what any other officer does for our agency.”