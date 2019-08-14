Peyton Manning to help open new emergency room for children in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville hospital is partnering with an Indiana icon to open a new medical expansion that will have an impact on children and families for generations.

The Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital plans to announce the expansion of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital brand to Evansville Wednesday.

The Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital will open its second emergency room on Thursday. The new space will offer specialized pediatric emergency care closer to home for the residents of the Tri-State.

The Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Emergency Room for Children in Evansville is staffed by nurse practitioners specially-trained in pediatrics, along with board-certified emergency medicine physicians.