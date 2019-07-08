Pet safety practices to follow as summer temperatures set in

TYLER, TX – As summer temperatures continue to rise, there are several things you can do to keep your pets safe.

Animals are prone to overheating and exhaustion just like humans are and need plenty of cool air and fresh, cold water.

Pets Fur People in Tyler has a number of suggestions to keep pets safe.

They say to take walks or let your dogs outside early in the morning or later on in the evening to avoid the hottest time of day.

Other advice specifically for dogs is to check the temperature of sidewalk and asphalt before taking them for a walk.

Using the back of your hand or the bottom of your feet can give you a good indication of what it would feel like for dogs and other animals.

While it may be tempting to shave off all of your animal’s fur to keep them cool, fur can actually act as a cooling mechanism for them as it blocks the sun and prevents burns.

In addition, they suggest never taking your dog along in the car unless absolutely necessary.

“It’s not just dog but it’s really all animals,” Gayle Helms, the executive director for Pets Fur People, said. “Treat them like you’d want to be treated yourself. And if you’re going to be running errands, do not take your dogs with you, leave them at home. It just really gets deadly in a car in a short period of time.”

Temperatures inside of a car rise much quickly than the outside, and can essentially turn into an oven, causing dehydration and heat stroke.

Key signs to look for include panting, drooling and rapid heart rate.