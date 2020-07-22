Pesky mosquitoes are back and swarming East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mosquito season is back and those pesky bugs are taking over the East Texas area.

Residents not only have to worry about irritating bug bites, but also the many diseases they carry. While mosquitoes are not normally affected by the disease, humans are susceptible to contracting a variety of harmful illnesses.

According to Texas Department of State Health services, Texas is more as risk than other states when it comes to mosquitos and the harmful diseases they carry due to the amount of rainfall we experience and the consistent high temperature seen throughout the year. They also state that mosquito-borne diseases can lead to birth defects and potentially, death. They become infected when they bite a bird, person, or animal that already is infected with a virus. This is when the illness can spread to others.

Here are some diseases residents should be mindful of:

Zika

Chikungunya

Dengue

Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE)

Malaria

St. Louis Encephalitis (SLE)

West Nile

Western Equine Encephalitis (WEE)

Petty’s Irrigation and Landscape offered advice for this peak season on how we can prevent the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses. They said one of the major ways people can prevent these skeeters from becoming a problem in their home is to remove standing water, trim shrubs to prevent areas of shade, and to mow grass regularly.

“Take a look around your property as far as any sources of water that you may have. The female mosquito can lay eggs that may hatch now or they may hatch a month down the road that consistently has a water source.” Jeff Rains, Environmental Service Manager, Petty’s Irrigation and Lansdcape

Another helpful tip they suggested is to watch out for buckets with water, old tires, and holes in your yard. Rains said mosquitoes are drawn to swampy areas, high grass, decaying trees and yard clippings.

“Call us professionals so we can evaluate the situation and use the proper amount of chemical that is safe and effective to control them with little harm to family, pets, and wildlife,” said Rains.

Here are some more ways to mitigate mosquito spread on your property:

Tips: