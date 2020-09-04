Person at CenterISD tests positive for COVID-19

CENTER, Texas (KETK)- Center ISD posted a letter from the superintendent on Facebook announcing that someone had tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was last seen at Center High School on August 31.

The superindent wrote that CISD has a mitigation plan that includes extensive cleaning, sanitization, social distancing and wearing of facemasks.

The superintendent added that if a child came in close contact with someone with COVID-19 symptoms, then they will be contacted by the health department.

The district also encouraged parents and staff to continue to monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms and to report them to the campus nurse.

