Perdue recalls over 31,000 pounds of chicken strips, tenders and nuggets

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Perdue Farms is recalling 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products, including gluten-free chicken nuggets sold under their Perdue Simply Smart Organics brand.

Announced in a news release on Friday, the recall applies to Perdue's Simply Smart Organics refrigerated gluten-free breaded chicken breast tenders, refrigerated whole grain chicken breast strips, and refrigerated whole grain chicken breast nuggets.

Click here for more.