Pentagon releases video of raid that killed al-Baghdadi

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Pentagon officials have released video showing the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi four days ago in Syria.

Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie ordered the go-ahead from U.S. Central Command headquarters in Tampa, with the approval of President Trump.

Department of Defense video shows U.S. forces retaliating against forces outside the compound where Baghdadi was hiding out.

Officials also released video showing the bombing of the compound, which was completely destroyed.

A group that later emerged from the compound included 11 children.

A total of six ISIS members died in the mission, four women and two men, including Baghdadi. The two children who were also killed in the tunnel brings the total dead to eight.

General McKenzie said the timing of the mission was based on weather, certainty, and lunar data among other factors, and that no consideration was given to the pullout of U.S. forces from Syria.