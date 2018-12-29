Pentagon defends Trump's decision to pull out of Syria in a tweet

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) - The Pentagon defended on Friday President Trump's decision to pull all 2,000 troops from Syria, sending out a tweet that call the move "deliberate, well thought-out, mutually supportive, and controlled".

The next phase of US support to the #Coalition's operation in #Syria is a deliberate, well thought-out, mutually supportive, and controlled withdrawal of forces while taking all measures possible to ensure our troops' safety and protection. #DefeatISIS — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) December 28, 2018

The tweet did not mention what else is included in the "next phase" not did it list the parties that are "mutually supportive" of the decision.

The move was announced last week by the President and was a shock to many of his top foreign policy and military advisors. It led to the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis as well as the top U.S. envoy tasked with fighting ISIS.

This is due to the fear that the Kurds, who have done a vast majority of the fighting in Syria, face an immediate threat of invasion from Turkish forces.

Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops originated from a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Dec. 14 in which Erdogan reportedly promised to finish off the fight against ISIS in Syria if the U.S. pulled out its forces.

There has been no final decision from the White House of how long the extraction could take.