Peek inside the new downtown headquarters of SXSW

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest festival officials gave a few Austinites a rare peek inside new headquarters Tuesday.

The 145,000-square foot, 13-story building is located on 14th Street and Lavaca Street in downtown Austin, which SXSW says will allow them to have all of their employees in one place. They were previously spread out between three downtown offices.

“There are so many moving parts to SXSW, that just keeping track of events is a full-time job. So we think it’s going to make the event better, just having us all in the same space.” Roland Swenson, CEO and Co-Founder of SXSW

The new building features several photo walls and posters highlighting past events, as well as memorabilia and a mural by artist Sophie Roach. It also has a coffee bar in the lobby and a garden on the rooftop.

A restaurant and bar will open later this year.

SXSW will occupy the top two floors of the building, while the other floors are being leased to other companies