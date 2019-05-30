Patrick Mahomes goes viral studying playbook during tornado threat in Kansas City

East Texas legend and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is determined to not letting anything stop his preparation for the upcoming season, not even a tornado.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback went viral earlier this week for a picture of him studying his playbook while the city was under a tornado warning.

The picture was taken by former UT Tyler soccer star Brittany Matthews, Mahomes’ girlfriend.

Being from East Texas, Mahomes has ridden through those types of storms plenty of times before.

Understandably, Chiefs fans loved the photo.

