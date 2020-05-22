Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19: ‘This virus is serious’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Patrick Ewing, the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The former New York Knicks star announced the diagnosis on Twitter, adding, “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly.”

Ewing decided to share the news publicly to “emphasize that this virus can affect anyone,” according to a statement from Georgetown Athletics.

Ewing is isolated at an area hospital for treatment.

No one else in the Georgetown men’s basketball program has tested positive for the virus, according to the statement.

“I want everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones,” Ewing tweeted.