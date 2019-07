HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (KETK) – Two Florida parents are facing child neglect charges after they were found passed out in the front seat of their car with their children in the back seat.

When Hillsborough County deputies arrived at the scene, they removed the children from the car. They were uninjured.

Both parents were revived with Narcan and narcotics were found in the vehicle.

They have been charged with DUI and child neglect.