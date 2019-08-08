Parents of El Paso Walmart shooting suspect issue statement

A man cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday as the death toll climbed and prepared for a visit from President Donald Trump over anger from El Paso residents and local Democratic leaders who say he isn’t welcome and should stay away. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The parents of the man accused of shooting nearly 50 people at an El Paso Walmart has released a statement.

The Crusius family has sent the following through their lawyer:

Since learning of the events in El Paso this past Saturday morning, we have been and are focused on the lives lost, those struggling in their recovery, and the countless families and friends of those affected by this atrocity. We also know that the destruction Patrick did is not limited to the victims and their families. It touches the entire El Paso and Ciudad Juárez communities, the State of Texas and this country.

Patrick’s actions were apparently influenced and informed by people we do not know, and from ideas and beliefs that we do not accept or condone, in any way. He was raised in a family that taught love, kindness, respect, and tolerance – rejecting all forms of racism, prejudice, hatred, and violence. There will never be a moment for the rest of our lives when we will forget each and every victim of this senseless tragedy.

We appreciate, more than words can express, the dedication of those who intervened to stop this devastation – especially the brave men and women in law enforcement, all the other first responders, and ordinary citizens of who courageously rushed to aid those in danger. We likewise wish to thank the medical community who brought to bear all available resources to aid those in desperate need. The selflessness and devotion to total strangers in the face of indescribable suffering is something that we deeply respect and admire.

We issue this statement to reflect our families’ position about what has transpired. We do not plan to make further public comment, at this time. Our hope and prayer now is that the collective focus will be with those who are attempting to grieve and heal. THE CRUSIUS AND BROWN FAMILIES

El Paso Police said Patrick Crusius killed 22 people and injured 24 more on Aug. 3.