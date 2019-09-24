Paralyzed man writes entire book using only his eyes

CANADA (KETK) – A paralyzed man living with ALS is publishing his first book after writing it using only his eyes.

Dr. Jeff Sutherland was a physician and a father of three boys before being diagnosed with ALS at 41-year-old.

The disease led him to lose the ability to move his limbs and his ability to breathe on his own.

Among his diagnosis, the family lost their oldest son Zach and his girlfriend in a kayaking accident on the river running behind their home.

Heartbroken, he poured himself into writing.

Using a computer, his eyes are tracked as he looks at each letter and spells out each thought.

“Whatever loss you suffer in your life, there is a way through it, I have been through it, I can guide you. It is a very optimistic book,” said Dr. Jeff Sutherland, author.

His new book, called ‘Still Life’, where he describes the challenges of living with ALS and their life after losing their son. The book will be available on October 2.