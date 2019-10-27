Panola-Harrison Electric Coop to cut power to some areas early Sunday morning

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Some customers of the Panola-Harrison Electric Coop will lose power for several hours early Sunday morning.

The coop has issued a “Planned Outage Alert” for customers in Gill, Elysian Fields, DeBerry, and Deadwood from around 12:01-4 a.m.

In a notice published on its website, the coop said the outage was scheduled to replace several switches on the transmission line.

“These upgrades will increase the reliability of our transmission system and provide us with more flexibility where outages are concerned in the future,” the notice said.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this outage may cause our members, but it is necessary for the continued reliability of electric service. We thank you in advance for your consideration.”