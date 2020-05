PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones has reported five new cases of COVID-19 in her county.

The new patients are 28 years old, 46 years old, 53 years old, 54 years old, and 63 years old.

These new cases, combined with others announced over the weekend, bring Panola County’s total number of cases to 170.

The county has suffered 7 deaths from the virus.