Panola County issues disaster declaration in response to coronavirus pandemic

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Panola County has issued a declaration of local state of disaster in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to mitigate the e€ects of this public health emergency and to facilitate the efficient, rapid, and cooperative response to the emergency,” Judge Lee Ann Jones said in the declaration, which authorizes the use of all lawfully-available enforcement tools and activates the county’s Emergency Management Plan.

The declaration mirrors the State of Texas Governor’s Declaration and Proclamation issued by Governor Greg Abbott and will continue for seven days unless continued or renewed by the Panola County Commissioners.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services did not appear to have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Panola County.

Statewide, TX HHS is reporting 974 cases and 12 deaths.

EAST TEXAS CASES

That brings the total amount of cases in East Texas to 26 with one death in Smith County.

Smith County – 16

Morris County – 1

Cass County – 1

Van Zant – 1

Gregg County – 1

Rusk County – 2

Bowie County – 1

Hopkins County – 1

Nacogdoches County – 1

Upshur County – 1

BE CAREFUL!

Officials have asked the public to do the following: