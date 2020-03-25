Panola County issues disaster declaration in response to coronavirus pandemic

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Panola County has issued a declaration of local state of disaster in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to mitigate the e€ects of this public health emergency and to facilitate the efficient, rapid, and cooperative response to the emergency,” Judge Lee Ann Jones said in the declaration, which authorizes the use of all lawfully-available enforcement tools and activates the county’s Emergency Management Plan.
Read the full disaster declaration here.
The declaration mirrors the State of Texas Governor’s Declaration and Proclamation issued by Governor Greg Abbott and will continue for seven days unless continued or renewed by the Panola County Commissioners.
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services did not appear to have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Panola County.
Statewide, TX HHS is reporting 974 cases and 12 deaths.
EAST TEXAS CASES
That brings the total amount of cases in East Texas to 26 with one death in Smith County.
- Smith County – 16
- Morris County – 1
- Cass County – 1
- Van Zant – 1
- Gregg County – 1
- Rusk County – 2
- Bowie County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
- Nacogdoches County – 1
- Upshur County – 1
BE CAREFUL!
Officials have asked the public to do the following:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, older, and/or have a medical condition.
- If you are sick, stay home except to access medical care. If you are able to take care of yourself, stay home. If you need to see your doctor, call ahead.
- Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and non-essential trips into the public.
- Cancel events of more than 10 people.
- Limit close contact (at least six feet) with other people. Employers should allow alternative work options as much as possible.