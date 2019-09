PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longbranch man died in a fatal crash Tuesday morning in Panola County.

According to the DPS, Justin Williams, 26, of Longbranch was traveling southwest on SH 315 when, for an unknown reason, he failed to drive in a single lane. Williams overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle, a Chevy pickup.

The pickup overturned into a ditch and Williams was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.