Pam Frederick concedes Precinct 1 Commissioner race to Neal Franklin, avoids runoff election

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick has released a statement saying she intends to concede the race for Smith Precinct 1 Commissioner to Neal Franklin.

The March primary showed Franklin in the lead with 46.4% of votes and Frederick with 28.1% of votes. Because Franklin was unable to secure above 50% votes, they both entered a runoff which was set to take place in May.

Now it is unclear if her name will appear on the May 26 ballot. KETK reached out for a statement and here is what she had to say:

“After a great deal of thought, I am choosing to concede as opposed to participating in the run-off. This decision is the result of praying, discussing with my family and other supporters, and a great deal of introspection. Continuing the campaign would require my opponent and me to spend more donated money, asking supporters to contribute more than they have already generously given. “My opponent gathered an impressive number of votes and I offer Neal Franklin my full support as the Commissioner-elect. All candidates in this race were respectful and we can all hold our heads high as this campaign comes to a close. “I will continue to seek ways to be effective as a leader in Smith County and as the Mayor of Bullard. My interest in the prosperity and success of our region is strong and I will continue to offer my experience to be helpful in any way. “I am thankful for the generosity and kindness shown to me during this time by many supporters. I made numerous friends throughout this experience who share my vision for Smith County and for Texas. They continue to offer their advice and support as I seek new ways to make a difference. I am looking forward to what the future holds for me beyond this experience, as Smith County continues to flourish. May God continue to bless the people of Smith County.” Pam Frederick

The winner is set to face Democrat challenger Peter Milne in the November general election.