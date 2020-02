Carolyn Gunter, 82

The Palestine Police Department is looking for an 82-year-old missing woman.

Carolyn Gunter was last seen Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. at the Dollar General on West Oak in the West Point Tap area.

Officers say she is driving a white over gold 2005 Buick Rendezvous with a license plate number of 3NNZV.

If you have any information about this vehicle or her, please contact the Palestine Police Department.