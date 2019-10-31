Palestine issues boil water notice

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) –

PALESTINE, Texas (October 31, 2019) – The City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice for all of Lower Lake Road to the airport due to a water main break.

The city is urging residents in the affected area to boil and cool all water for drinking, cooking, and making ice before it is used.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for three minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Water system officials will notify residents when the water is safe for consumption.

If you have questions concerning this matter, contact Felipe Garcia at 903-731-8483